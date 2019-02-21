22119-BANKS-MUG.jpg

Keith E. Banks, 1300 block of Marquette St., Racine, pointing a firearm at another, second degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession  with intent to deliver cocaine (between one and five grams).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments