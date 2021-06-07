Keith E Banks Jun 7, 2021 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Keith E Banks, 1200 block of Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments). 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Abuse Assessment Crime Criminal Law Suffocation Firearm Strangulation Felon Mandatory Minimum Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Crime and Courts Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, June 7 6 hrs ago These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A de…