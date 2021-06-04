Keith E Banks

A judge and prosecutors OK'd a Racine County Jail inmate being let out to be a pall bearer at his sister's funeral. But the Department of Corrections stepped in, keeping him behind bars instead of with his family to say goodbye.
Racine County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a report of a pedestrian that was struck by a Canadian National freight train at about 7:53 p.m. on Memorial Day in the 3000 block of South Honey Lake Road.
A 17-year-old boy is being treated at Children's Hospital after being shot after 11 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Erie Street and Three Mile Road in Racine, the Racine Police Department is reporting.
Instead of allowing many businesses to apply for a $230,000 federally funded contract to encourage vaccinations in the City of Racine, the city council nearly unanimously voted to give the contract to a Milwaukee firm the city has worked with before.