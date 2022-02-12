Keep it clean and the Lombardi Trophy could be yours

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Stay clean. Avoid the critical mistakes.

That’s a mantra both the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams should have adopted as they head to Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Limit the turnovers and costly penalties. Don’t waste timeouts, particularly in the second half. Get physical rather than fancy. Being efficient can trump being spectacular.

All they need to do is look back to the last time the Los Angeles area hosted a Super Bowl nearly three decades ago. That game at the Rose Bowl became an almost laughable rout as the Buffalo Bills kept surrendering the ball to the Dallas Cowboys.

“Just going to go out there and impose our will and play physical and let the chips fall where they may,” Bengals cornerback Eli Apple said.

Echoed Rams All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey: “Do our thing and do it the best we can. That’s winning football.”

Sure, the Super Bowl is America’s biggest sporting event; some would argue it is America’s biggest event of any kind. It’s splashy, it’s overhyped, with a weeklong publicity machine by the league, the teams, the host city, the network televising it.

In the end, it’s a football game. And most football games are won by the team that minimizes miscues.

Matthew Stafford h/s

Stafford

The Rams are 4-point favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, but they might not even be in this Super Bowl in their new $5 billion SoFi Stadium had 49ers safety Jaquiski Tartt not dropped an easy interception late in the NFC title game. Bringing in veteran Matthew Stafford at a hefty price in draft picks — along with a younger quarterback, Jared Goff, who was part of the LA team that lost in the 2019 Super Bowl, when he struggled mightily — has paid off richly for the Rams. Stafford’s 49,995 yards passing and 323 TD passes are the most for a QB making his first Super Bowl appearance. Stafford needs 209 yards passing to become the sixth player to reach 6,000 in a single season.

But he also puts the ball up for grabs at times. That needs to be limited on Sunday.

“We went out and got him because we thought it was a chance to be able to get a great player of his magnitude,” Rams coach Sean McVay said of Stafford, who spent a dozen seasons playing well without winning in Detroit. “What he’s done, he’s elevated everybody around him. He’s made me a better coach. He’s made his teammates better.”

Joe Burrow 2021 h/s

Burrow

So has the guy on the other side, Joe Burrow. Like Stafford, Burrow was the top overall draft pick. His rookie season was curtailed after 10 games by a knee injury, but his second year has been so terrific he won NFL Comeback Player of the Year. His most recent production has been magnificent. And nearly spotless.

Burrow has gone from No. 1 overall pick to starting quarterback in the Super Bowl faster than anyone else. He has 15 touchdown passes and just two interceptions in his last seven games, while averaging 331.1 yards passing per game.

Rarely has Burrow gambled in the last two months, and look how that has paid off.

Of course, this matchup is about a lot more than when and where the quarterbacks throw the ball. It’s about Cincinnati’s offensive line — which allowed Burrow to be the most-sacked passer in the league, 51 times, nine more in a playoff victory at Tennessee — bowing up against a generational talent such as Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, and other top pass rushers Von Miller and Leonard Floyd.

“This is a special group of talented guys on this defense,” said Miller, who won the 2015 NFL championship in Denver, when he was Super Bowl MVP. “I’m talking about one of the best groups I’ve ever been fortunate enough to be a part of. We work together as a team, and it just gets better each week.”

It’s about Ramsey being a shutdown cover guy against Offensive Rookie of the Year Ja’Marr Chase, and the rest of the Los Angeles secondary handling Chase’s compatriots, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. And about the same on the other side, with Apple and fellow defensive backs trying to slow down Offensive Player of the Year Cooper Kupp, Odell Beckham Jr. and Van Jefferson.

It’s about the kicking games, which have been very solid in the postseason, continuing to perform on the sport’s biggest stage.

Sean McVay h/s

McVay

Same for the coaches: McVay, who is accustomed to the glaring spotlight after taking the Rams to the playoffs in four of his five seasons, and Taylor, his former assistant, in his first postseason as a head man. McVay did not perform well, nor did his team, in that Super Bowl three years ago, looking uncomfortable against Tom Brady and the Patriots.

As difficult as it may be — and it is very difficult — it’s about treating the Super Bowl in the cliched phrasing players use: just another game. There’s plenty of truth to that.

“You got a job to go out there and execute and try to lead your team,” Stafford said. “The game begins, and it’s football. That’s what we’re here for.”

Super Bowl facts & figures

LOS ANGELES RAMS (15-5) vs. CINCINNATI (13-7) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

Sunday, 5:30 p.m., NBC

BETTING LINE: Rams by 4, according to FanDuel SportsBook.

AGAINST THE SPREAD: Rams 8-9; Bengals 10-7.

SERIES RECORD: Bengals lead 8-6.

LAST MEETING: Rams beat Bengals 24-10 on Oct. 27, 2019, in London.

LAST GAME: Rams beat 49ers 20-17; Bengals beat Chiefs 27-24, OT.

RAMS OFFENSE: OVERALL (9), RUSH (25), PASS (5), SCORING (T-7)

RAMS DEFENSE: OVERALL (17), RUSH (6), PASS (22), SCORING (15)

BENGALS OFFENSE: OVERALL (13), RUSH (23), PASS (7), SCORING (7)

BENGALS DEFENSE: OVERALL (18), RUSH (5), PASS (26), SCORING (17)

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Rams plus-2, Bengals 0.

RAMS PLAYER TO WATCH: DT Aaron Donald. The game's most dominant defensive player over the last eight seasons gets another chance to shine on the big stage. Donald has 1½ sacks and 16 pressures in three games this postseason but was unable to make a big impact in his first Super Bowl appearance three years ago. The 2021 unanimous All-Pro should have a better opportunity against an overmatched interior offensive line.

BENGALS PLAYER TO WATCH: QB Joe Burrow. Burrow has gone from No. 1 overall pick to starting QB in the Super Bowl faster than anyone else by getting here in his second season. Burrow's presence has transformed a struggling franchise. Burrow has 15 TD passes and just two INTs in his last seven games, while averaging 331.1 yards passing per game.

STATS AND STUFF: The Rams are 1-3 all-time in Super Bowls, while the Bengals have lost their only two trips. ... This is the youngest coaching matchup in Super Bowl history and the first time both coaches were younger than 40. ... Burrow and Rams QB Matthew Stafford will be the 10th and 11th QBs to start a Super Bowl after being drafted first overall, Stafford in 2009, Burrow in 2020. ... This is the second matchup of two former No. 1 pick quarterbacks, with Peyton Manning beating Cam Newton six years ago in the other. ... The winner of this game will be the seventh No. 1 pick QB to start for the winning team in the Super Bowl. ... Stafford's 49,995 yards passing and 323 TD passes are the most for a QB making his first Super Bowl appearance. Stafford needs 209 yards passing to become the sixth player to reach 6,000 in a single season. ... Rams WR Cooper Kupp has 2,333 yards receiving in the regular season and playoffs, the most in a season in NFL history. ... Kupp's 20 TD catches are tied for fourth most behind only Randy Moss (24 in 2007) and Jerry Rice (22 in in 1987 and 1989). Kupp's 13 100-yard receiving games are the most in a season. ... The Rams were third in the NFL with 50 sacks in the regular season. ... The Bengals are the fourth team in NFL history to make it to the Super Bowl a year after winning four or fewer games. The 1999 Rams are the only one of those teams to win it. ... Burrow is the first QB to make the Super Bowl after getting sacked the most times in the regular season. His 63 sacks in the regular season and playoffs are tied for eighth most in a season in NFL history. ... Bengals rookie K Evan McPherson has gone 4 for 4 on field goals in all three playoff games, tying Adam Vinatieri for the most career playoff games with at least four made field goals. McPherson's 12 makes so far this postseason are two shy of Vinatieri's single-year record set in the 2006 season. ... The Bengals scored in the final two minutes of the first half in all three playoff games, giving them a league-high 74 points in those situations this season — fourth best since 2000. ... Cincinnati was penalized the second fewest times (72) for the fewest yards (620) in the regular season.

