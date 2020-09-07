'Keep fighting!' Serena Williams yells herself to Open win

Williams was two points from victory at 6-all in the second-set tiebreaker, but faltered there, sending a backhand return long to give Sakkari her fifth set point, then pushing a forehand out.

But as is so often the case, when the outcome was hanging in the balance in the third set, which Sakkari led 2-0 but couldn't quite get to 3-1, Williams was better down the stretch, when it mattered the most.

"I have to be deadly honest: I wasn't brave enough in the third set. I kind of like, not choked, but didn't (convert) my chances," Sakkari said. "And if you don't get your chances with a good Serena against you, it's done."

This was a rematch from Aug. 25, when Williams faded after building a lead and lost in three sets to Sakkari at the Western & Southern Open, a hard-court tournament usually held in Ohio but moved to the U.S. Open site as part of a two-tournament "controlled environment" without spectators amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Of course I thought about (the loss), but ever so little, because it's a completely different match, completely different scenario, completely different moment," Williams said.