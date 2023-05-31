Keenan E. McCarty, Chicago, Illinois, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct, criminal trespass (domestic abuse assessments).
Keenan E. McCarty
Related to this story
Most Popular
RACINE — A Racine man is facing more than a dozen charges after after being accused of hitting a woman with a baseball bat.
Governing bodies across the state recently received checks from Monsanto from a class action lawsuit regarding water quality. These participat…
A 49-year-old man from Racine died in a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Friday, the Mount Pleasant Police Department reported.
The purchase agreement between The Village of Mount Pleasant and Microsoft has been completed.
BURLINGTON — The Burlington Area School District will have a new leader next school year.