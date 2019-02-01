2119-BANKS-MUG.jpg

Keantre Banks, 39, 2800 block of Gilson Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (repeater, three counts), possession with intent to deliver cocaine (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school, repeater), maintaining a drug trafficking place (repeater), possession of drug paraphernalia (repeater).

