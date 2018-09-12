Kayon K. Hicks.jpg

Kayon K. Hicks, 1800 block of Mead Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver marijuana, less than or equal to 200 grams, second and subsequent offense, possession with intent to deliver/distribute controlled substance on or near a park.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments