**Please read entire description before inquiring about this kitty.** Kaylee's Mama (Kaya) was a pregnant stray that we took in...
A man's body was found in the area of Main Street and State Street in Racine on Thanksgiving morning, police said.
Janes and Dr. Jones elementary schools will be closed at the end of the current school year as Racine Unified School District pivots due to the ongoing Wisconsin Supreme Court battle tied to the $1 billion referendum voted on last year.
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly had thousands of videos containing child pornography in his possession.
Padilla’s sister said she didn't go to the hospital after her brother was shot. She stayed home hoping her brother would pull into the driveway. She texted him and called him. “I waited hours,” she said. “Jose never did come back”
An infant dead. No answers from father convicted in the killing of his baby son. And a life saved. Brittney Struebing, the mother of baby A.H., shares her story.
An autopsy and toxicology exam is scheduled to be conducted Tuesday for the man found dead on Thanksgiving morning at Shoop Parking Ramp at the corner of State and Main streets, Racine County's medical examiner confirmed Monday.
We got a lot of things wrong about Anthony Huber.
A Racine man allegedly assaulted a woman and tried to poison her fish with hot sauce.
The teenager has been identified as Anthony E. Smith Jr., of the 1000 block of Blaine Avenue.
The two 17-year-olds, one from Kenosha and the other from Illinois, allegedly stole items from multiple cars before being apprehended.
