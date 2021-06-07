 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kayaks, paddle boards can be rented at Kenosha Community Sailing Center
0 Comments

Kayaks, paddle boards can be rented at Kenosha Community Sailing Center

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
  • 0
Paddle Board photo

A lone woman paddles her stand up paddle board.

 STOCK PHOTO

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Community Sailing Center's seasonal kayak and standup paddle board rental operation is under way.

Paddling the harbor can be either a leisure paddle or a workout depending on how fast a person wants to go. Kayaks are designed for beginner’s recreational use and are very stable with a sit-on-top design. Single and tandem kayaks can be rented hourly and all rentals include a paddle and life jacket. Fishing kayaks and standup paddle boards are also available.

Reservations can be made through the online booking system at kenoshasailing.org.

The Kenosha Community Sailing Center, 5130 Fourth Ave., is a nonprofit that provides sailing instruction, water conservation and is involved with various harbor community events. Sailing classes for children, adults and families are available on their website.

The Kenosha Yacht Club partners with the center and provides food and drink specials for renters. Go to the website or call 262-997-9343 for more information.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News