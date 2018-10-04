Generally cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph..
Showers and thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: October 5, 2018 @ 11:58 am
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Kavellis L. Hadley, 1600 block of Packard Ave., Racine, personal identity theft for financial gain.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
An in-depth series examining evictions in the city of Racine.
Then let your friends know they should vote for your photos. The contest voting period is July 17-23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.