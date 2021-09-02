 Skip to main content
Katrena M Rudolph, East Troy, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), attempt possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

