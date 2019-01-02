1219-MUELLER-MUG.jpg

Kathleen Helen Mueller, 49, 6400 block of County Road H, Caledonia, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (fourth offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping (three counts).

