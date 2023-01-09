Katherine M. Dixon, 1100 block of Geneva Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances (less than or equal to 3 grams), possession with intent to deliver schedule IV drugs, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping, uttering a forgery, fraud against financial institution (between $500-$10,000).