RACINE — The 32nd annual Animal Crackers Jazz Series continues Wednesday, Aug. 8, with a performance by the Karrin Allyson at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.
Allyson, an award-winning singer, performs in English, French, Portuguese, Italian and Spanish. The songs she performs are drawn from a variety of genres, such as samba, blues, bebop and jazz standards. Allyson received five Grammy nominations for Best Jazz Vocal Album from 2001 to 2015.
The series concludes Aug. 22 with a performance by Eric Darius and special guest Gerald Veasley.
Attendees are welcome to bring picnic dinners, bag chairs, blankets and small folding tables. No open fires or grills are allowed on concert day. Food and beverages may be purchased at the event in the Crackers Café. A portion of all purchases are donated to the zoo.
Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with concerts beginning at 7 p.m. Due to a municipal ordinance, attendees are not allowed to carry in alcoholic beverages. Bags or coolers brought into the zoo will be searched and any alcoholic beverages found will be held until the end of the concert.
Individual tickets cost $25 in advance or $30 at the gate. For advance individual tickets, go to www.racinezoo.org/animal-crackers and click on the concert you would like to attend. Tickets can also be purchased online at the zoo’s administration office, 200 Goold St., and at Johnson Bank branches.
