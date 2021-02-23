Karrie R Wittlieff, 600 block of Sixth Street, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor bail jumping.
On Feb. 14, police and rescue responded to the 1800 block of LaSalle Street, Racine, to a 911 call for a pulseless, non-breathing infant.
Details are still coming out about what exactly occurred and what preceded the chase. Charges have not yet been filed.
MOUNT PLEASANT — Two have been charged with allegedly having more than 470 grams, slightly more than a pound, of marijuana.
A Popeyes employee allegedly stole $145 from the restaurant on Highway 20 near Uptown.
Two structure fires were reported in Racine on Friday, one on Northwestern Avenue and another on Erie Street, with the closest hydrant to the fire on Northwestern Avenue blocked off due to snow and a car parked within 10 feet of the hydrant.
The lawsuit is based on how Dimple's Fine Imports did not receive a Small Business Emergency Assistance grant from the city because one of its owners had attended a #ReopenWisconsin rally.
Mackenzie Scott, one of the wealthiest people on the planet, is donating more than $4 billion to hundreds of community organizations across the country. $5 million of that is coming to Racine County.
Eastbound traffic will be limited and westbound traffic will be diverted over several blocks in Racine because of this repeatedly delayed project.
Jimmy Gullberg, a 27-year-old from Caledonia, has become somewhat of a hometown celebrity as he is well-known on TikTok for being about all things medical. But his specific niche is the physician assistant profession.
In an unusual public disclosure on student disciplinary action, the Burlington Area School District reports that three students have been disciplined, including multiple suspensions, and football players have apologized to their teammates for their roles in recent incidents of racism in the school district.
