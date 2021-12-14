Kari L Pavia, 2400 block of Green Street, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Zachary Wendt, who lives in Burlington and teaches at a Kenosha County school, allegedly had "a sexual relationship" with a 16-year-old girl he met while giving music lessons at a Burlington music store. His cash bond was set at half-a-million dollars during his first court hearing Thursday.
A Sturtevant man has been accused of multiple break-ins and the theft of a car over Thanksgiving weekend.
A single mom, Cristal Sanchez decided to start selling cheesecakes as a therapeutic creative outlet and as a way to make some money on the side. Find out how to order from her small business, SancheeZe Cakes, by reading this story.
According to the Racine Police Department, an investigation revealed there was allegedly "no plan or intention of targeting students or staff."
A Racine man has been accused of stealing from a Salvation Army store and also got into a fight with an employee.
A car with two children inside, a 3-year-old and a 1-year-old, was reported stolen Wednesday from the 2200 block of 16th Street. The alleged operator of the stolen vehicle, a 15-year-old male of Racine, was taken into custody Thursday.
A Racine man allegedly involved in the stealing of cash and checks from 1 of Us Brewing, 8100 Washington Ave., in Mount Pleasant, faces criminal charges.
Racine's Jennifer Schmidt is joining 50 other state representatives at the event, which begins with the preliminary competition Dec. 12-13 and wraps up with the final competition Dec. 16.
Here's the numbers from the Department of Public Instruction's 2020-21 report cards of all Racine County schools
UNION GROVE — A Union Grove man has been accused of breaking multiple bones of an infant and abusing two other children.
