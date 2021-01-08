Karen L Watson
Here's when to watch Alex Trebek's final new 'Jeopardy' episodes, with highlights that promise to be memorable.
Burlington High School teacher suspended; allegedly directed students to watch video questioning election results
In a message to students from the teacher that was shared on social media, the teacher indicated he was planning to travel to Washington this week to protest President Trump's defeat.
Jeff Taff, a high school social studies teacher, told students that he was "standing up for election integrity," according to an online lesson plan shared on social media. The Burlington Area School District is investigating.
'Wasn't ready to go' | Racine native denied hospitalizations four times in Door County before dying from COVID
Haarsma died of COVID-19 on Oct. 28. His son has been thinking about all the things that brought the coronavirus from China to Wisconsin. “Without COVID, he would still be sitting here,” he said. “If one person didn’t go here or fly there—”
Three convicted sex offenders have recently been or are soon to be released in Racine, the Racine Police Department has announced.
Racine area law enforcement agencies ready to assist in Kenosha | Jacob Blake shooting decision expected soon
Several Racine area law enforcement agencies are planning to assist in Kenosha as a decision in the case regarding the shooting of Jacob Blake is expected sometime in the coming days.
Racine man allegedly stole prescription drugs from a woman, then kicked and spat on cop after being arrested
Xavier Desun Taylor, 32, of the 1600 block of Kentucky Street, has been charged with two felony counts of battery to a law enforcement officer, felony counts of burglary of a building and robbery with use of force, and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as 12 felony counts of bail jumping and 12 misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.
Calling it one of the most heartbreaking scenes and situations he has seen in his career, Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley asked for a $2.5 million bond for a 24-year-old man alleged to have killed his father and stepmother with a machete as they tried to prevent him from sexually assaulting a young relative on Wednesday.
One of the few cafes in Downtown Racine has closed. A Little R & R Cafe closed its doors Dec. 28. It is the second cafe to close at its location, 619 Wisconsin Ave., in four years; in 2016 Circa Celeste was sold and transformed into R & R.
Remembering Joyce Leffler, a community pillar who 'basically wrote the Sex Ed curriculum for Racine'
“Joyce had a charm, wit, and undying love to those who were her friends and family,” the former Mrs. Wisconsin's children said in an email following her Nov. 5 passing from COVID-19. “She was simply an amazing mom, filled with a zest and zeal for life, all bundled up into one marvelous package. She was the first to compliment a person and make them feel good. This included family and friends – and even total strangers. Seeing others smile provided her great joy. She loved giving gifts to her family, and even strangers. She was just that kind of person.”
“No matter how nice this facility looks, it will still be a jail for youth, and we do not want more of our community’s youth and their families to see and internalize a jail for children as ‘normal’ in their neighborhood,” a letter issued Monday, signed by the 13 aldermen and Mason, states.