Karen Fuentes.jpg

Karen Elaine Fuentes, 50, 900 block of Main Street, delivery of schedule II non-narcotics near a park (two counts), delivery of schedule IV drugs near a park (four counts), maintaining a drug trafficking place.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments