Skylar Thompson and Kansas State dealt a big blow to No. 5 Oklahoma's national title hopes.
The Wildcats' quarterback threw for 213 yards while running for four touchdowns, the defense did just enough against Heisman Trophy contender Jalen Hurts and the Sooners' prolific offense, and Kansas State held on through a harrowing fourth quarter for a 48-41 victory Saturday at Manhattan, Kan.
It wasn't certain until Oklahoma (7-1, 4-1) tried on onside kick with 1:45 left. The ball caromed downfield and the Sooners recovered, but a review showed one of their players touched it one yard early.
The overturned call allowed new coach Chris Klieman to run out the clock on the Wildcats' first home win over the Sooners since 1996, and just their third win in Manhattan over a top-10 team.
It also was the third consecutive week a top-10 team lost to an unranked foe.
James Gilbert ran for 105 yards and a touchdown, and Joshua Youngblood also reached the end zone, as the Wildcats (5-2, 2-2) snapped the Sooners' nation-leading 22-game road winning streak.
Their last true road defeat? At TCU, five years and 22 days ago.
Hurts threw for 395 yards and a touchdown while running for 95 yards and three more. But despite another big game by the nation's leader in total offense, the Sooners couldn't overcome a multitude of mistakes: two turnovers, costly penalties and the ejection of one of their defensive leaders.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley had 179 yards passing with a touchdown and the defense allowed just 202 yards of total offense, lifting the 20th-ranked Hawkeyes to a 20-0 shutout of Northwestern on Saturday at Evanston, Ill.
Mekhi Sargent had a rushing touchdown and Tyler Goodson added 58 yards rushing on 11 carries as Iowa (6-2, 3-2 in the Big Ten) won its second straight.
Quarterback Aidan Smith completed 18 of 32 passes for 138 yards with an interception for Northwestern (1-6, 0-5), which dropped its fifth straight.
Iowa entered the game fifth in the nation in scoring defense (11.6 points) and 10th in total defense (275 yards per game). Northwestern's deepest advance into Iowa territory was the 28-yard line late in the third quarter.
With his TD pass, Stanley has 62 in his career and moved into second place on Iowa's all-time list. He entered tied with Drew Tate at 61. Chuck Long heads the list with 74.
Iowa took a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter on a 50-yard TD pass from Stanley to wide receiver Tyrone Tracy. He caught the ball at about the 30 over the middle, broke a tackle with a spin move and raced down the sideline into the end zone.
Keith Duncan hit a 40-yard field goal early in the second quarter for a 10-0 halftime lead. The Hawkeyes stretched the lead to 17-0 on a 1-yard run by Sargent with 5:23 left in the third.
Duncan added a 28-yard field goal early in the fourth to close out the scoring.
ILLINOIS 24, PURDUE 6: Dre Brown ran for a career high 131 yards and Tony Adams returned an interception for a touchdown to help Illinois slosh through the rain at West LaFayette, Ind.
The Fighting Illini (4-4, 2-3 Big Ten) won their second straight game and claimed the Cannon Trophy for the first time since 2015.
Purdue (2-6, 1-4) has lost two in a row and five of its last six, putting their postseason hopes in peril.
It sure wasn't easy for the offenses in a steady storm with puddles forming around the end zones and sidelines.
The Boilermakers gained only 271 total yards — 99 coming on a fourth-quarter drive for their only points.
Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters scored on a 1-yard TD run late in the first half but was just 3 of 6 with 26 yards through the air.
RUTGERS 44, LIBERTY 34: Rutgers quarterback Johnny Langan had a career day, completing 15 of 21 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns, and adding 21 rushes for 118 yards and a touchdown to lead Rutgers past Liberty at Piscataway, N.J.
Isaih Pacheco ran for 107 yards and a score for the Scarlet Knights (2-6). It was the fourth time in his career he topped 100 yards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.