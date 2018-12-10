Kansas is back where it started the season.
After being No. 1 in the preseason poll, the Jayhawks are again the top-ranked team in The Associated Press Top 25 despite struggling to get past New Mexico State at home. Kansas received 57 first-place votes from a 65-person media panel in the poll released Monday, sliding into the top spot after previous No. 1 Gonzaga lost to Tennessee.
No. 2 Duke moved up a spot and received four first-place votes. No. 3 Tennessee, No. 4 Gonzaga, No. 5 Michigan and No. 6 Virginia received the other first-place votes.
No. 7 Nevada, Auburn, Michigan State and Florida State rounded out the top 10.
Wisconsin (8-2) dropped four spots to No. 16 after a 74-69 overtime loss to Marquette Saturday.
The win helped the Golden Eagles (8-2) move into the AP poll at No. 21.
The Jayhawks are undefeated but dropped a spot after Duke decimated then-No. 2 Kentucky to open the season.
Gonzaga moved to No. 1 after beating Duke in the Maui Invitational title game, lasting two weeks before losing 76-73 to the Vols on Sunday in Phoenix.
Kansas (8-0) kept winning, though it needed a big game from Dedric Lawson to beat New Mexico State in Kansas City on Saturday. Lawson, a preseason All-American, had 20 points, including the final 14 for Kansas, and 10 rebounds in the tighter-than-expected 63-60 victory.
Kansas played without injured center Udoka Azubuike, but coach Bill Self was not buying any excuses for the struggles.
It was good enough to get the Jayhawks past the Aggies — and move to No. 1.
Tennessee picked up its biggest win in four seasons under coach Rick Barnes by knocking off Gonzaga in the Colangelo Classic.
The Vols (7-1) kept their poise and made the biggest plays down the stretch, holding off the Zags after Admiral Schofield scored 25 of his 30 points in the second half and hit two key 3-pointers.
This week's poll had a rarity: Three teams tied for the final spot. Syracuse, Indiana and Kansas State all came in at No. 25 after receiving 118 points. It's the first three-way tie in the AP Top 25 since three teams shared No. 13 in 1991. The Hoosiers are ranked for the first time since climbing to No. 3 in 2016-17.
