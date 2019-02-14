CHICAGO — Patrick Kane scored his 34th goal and added two assists to lead Chicago to a 5-2 win over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night for the Blackhawks' eighth victory in nine games.
Brandon Saad and Artem Anisimov each had a goal and an assist, and Jonathan Toews and Drake Caggiula also scored for the Blackhawks. Cam Ward stopped 41 shots.
Damon Severson and Travis Zajac scored to give the Devils a 2-0 lead with a little more than three minutes left in the first period before the Blackhawks took over. New Jersey has lost two straight and five of its last six.
Devils goalie Cory Schneider finished with 31 saves to extend his regular-season winless streak to 24 games. He is now 0-17-4 since his last win Dec. 27, 2017.
Kane extended his points streak to 16 games and moved into second in NHL scoring with 85 points. He has 12 goals and 22 assists during the run. The star forward also extended his assists streak to 15 games, eclipsing Stan Mikita's team record set in 1967.
