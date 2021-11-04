Kamari J Andrews

The local teachers union was hit with criticism after trying to draw attention to segregation with comment on what was originally a celebratory post honoring basketball players at two RUSD middle schools.
"We wanted to bring something good to this side of town," said Crystal Zaehler, who co-owns Pair of Aces Sports Bar and Grill on State Street with Marco Arteaga. "A great environment for people to come in to relax and honestly, be a home away from home."
A Racine teenager has been accused of having child pornography on his phone. He allegedly claimed he found a SD card at Monument Square and used it to transfer files containing the images from his phone to his computer.
Racine Lutheran High School continues to battle racism in its halls as students have been accused of sharing offensive, racist content on social media, including something called the "George Floyd challenge."