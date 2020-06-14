Kamara lauds Wallace's courage after NASCAR's trying week

Football legend Tony Boselli, a COVID-19 survivor, offered the invocation, fitting at a race rescheduled by the pandemic. Jon Secada, one of South Florida's music superstars, performed "The Star-Spangled Banner" — like Boselli, doing so remotely.

With that, four jets from nearby Homestead Air Force Base roared in the sky over the track. The applause that followed was just a smattering, a sliver of the normal noise levels inside the enormous outdoor stadium that has hosted racing for more than 20 years.

Still, cheers were back. Quieter cheers, but cheers nonetheless.

"I don't know a thing about NASCAR," said Jennifer McClellan, one of the fans in attendance. "But I know days like today are going to be talked about for a long time."

Kamara thinks the same way.

Sunday was his first time at a NASCAR race, but not his first time at a NASCAR track — he caught a touchdown pass in Tennessee's 45-24 win over Virginia Tech at Bristol in 2016. He has known Wallace for a few years, though he confessed he didn't know much about auto racing until now.

Not only did he laud Wallace's courage for speaking out, he also had high praise for the white drivers standing with Wallace.