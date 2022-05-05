 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kalib P. Crandall

Kalib Crandall

Kalib P. Crandall, 900 block of Peck Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver narcotics (use of a dangerous weapon), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping.

