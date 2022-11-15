 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kaleb D. Weaver

  • 0
Kaleb Weaver

Kaleb (Band Gang Weaver) D. Weaver, 1100 block of Marquette Street, Racine, delivery of schedule I or II narcotics, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl (greater than 50 grams, use of a dangerous weapon), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams), possession of a firearm by a felon.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News