K-Town Bobbers: New kids on the block have familiar faces

Kenosha’s new Northwoods League team features some faces that will be familiar to fans who’ve followed the league closely in recent years.
The Kenosha Kingfish announced this week the preliminary roster of the K-Town Bobbers, the team that will play the Kingfish in the 26-game Kenosha Series at Simmons Field, beginning July 15.
The Bobbers will be managed by Donnie Scott, a former big-leaguer and the longtime manager of the Madison Mallards, and will have an offensive dynamo in Justice Bigbie, last year’s NWL Most Valuable Player.
Including Scott and Bigbie, the Bobbers have strong ties to the Mallards, who aren’t playing this season and are owned by Big Top Baseball, which also owns the Kingfish.
Bigbie, a corner infielder from Chesapeake, Va., recently finished his junior season at Western Carolina.
With the Mallards last season, Bigbie ranked ninth in the NWL in batting average (.346), second in homers (12), first in RBI (70), tied for first in hits (98) and tied for 10th in doubles (16).
The Bobbers also feature infielder/outfielder Drew Benefield, who cracked nine homers and drove in 35 runs for the Mallards last summer. A native of Murfreesboro, Tenn., Benefield played his freshman and sophomore seasons at powerhouse Louisville and recently transferred to Dallas Baptist, another top-tier program.
The Bobbers also feature some state ties.
Catcher Drake Baldwin, a Madison West graduate, just finished his freshman season at Missouri State. Infielder Alex Binelas, who played at Oak Creek, is a junior-to-be at Louisville who earned Freshman All-American honors in 2019.
That talent will be guided by a veteran hand in Scott, who joins the Bobbers after leading the Mallards for seven seasons.
Scott guided the Mallards to the NWL playoffs in 2013, 2016, 2018 and 2019, winning the Summer Collegiate World Series in 2013. He also won a Summer Collegiate World Series as manager of Battle Creek in 2011. Scott has never fielded an NWL team with a losing record.
Prior to his coaching career, Scott was drafted by the Texas Rangers in the second round of the 1979 MLB Draft. He made his major-league debut with the Texas Rangers on Sept. 30, 1983, and also spent time with the Cincinnati Reds until 1991.
After his playing days, Scott got into coaching, winning four Pioneer (Rookie) League titles in the Reds organization.
Also this week the Kenosha Kingfish released safety guidelines for the 26-game series between the Kingfish and the Bobbers. The series begins July 15 at Simmons Field.
The Kingfish worked diligently with the Kenosha County Health Department and followed guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control over the last few months to establish safety guidelines for players, coaches and fans.
"The Kingfish are focused on providing a safe atmosphere for our fans, players and employees in these challenging times and will be implementing extensive safety protocols to safely bring baseball back to the community," the team said in a news release.
The guidelines include:
• There will be socially distanced seating throughout the stadium to ensure the safety of all who enter the gates. Please only sit in the seat that you are assigned to on your ticket for the duration of the event. Fans can only leave their seat to get food and drink or to use the restroom.
• Simmons Field will be a cashless stadium for the season. Purchases may only be made through the use of a credit card. For those who come with cash, you are invited to visit the Team Store to exchange your cash for a gift card that can be used the rest of the night.
• In accordance with local and national guidelines, face-covering masks will be required in the common areas of the stadium. These areas include entering/exiting the gates, the main concourse, in and around the bathrooms and while waiting in line for concessions. Fans will not be allowed to enter the stadium without a mask on.
• Social distancing will also be enforced while waiting in line for concessions, bathrooms and at entry.
• If you are not feeling well, please help us keep our community safe and stay home.
• The number one way that COVID-19 spreads is through sustained, close contact. For this reason, players will not be allowed to interact with fans for photos or give autographs in close proximity.
This plan was established using CDC and Kenosha County Health Department guidelines and best practices, the team said. All community members are encouraged to visit the Kenosha County Public Health page for more information, and a complete plan will be available at Kingfishbaseball.com.
Through Friday, all current Kingfish ticket holders will receive first access to the limited amount of available tickets. The Kingfish have put together a comprehensive, socially distanced seating map to ensure everyone attending a game can do so safely. Fans from separate households will be seated a minimum of six feet from each other.
Once current ticket package holders are placed, Priority List members will have first access to purchase any available remaining tickets, beginning Monday, 24 hours before the general public. Those interested in signing up for the Priority List can do so at Kingfishbaseball.com. The Kingfish will email everyone that signs up for the Priority List with a special code to access the online ticket system at 9 a.m. Monday.
