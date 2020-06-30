K-Town Bobbers are Kenosha's newest Northwoods League team

Kenosha's newest Northwoods League team has a name.
The K-Town Bobbers.
On Monday, the front office of the Kenosha Kingfish revealed the name of the team the Kingfish will play in the 26-game Kenosha Series, which begins July 15 at Simmons Field.
The Bobbers were formed as part of the NWL's pod system of play adopted for 2020 in order to minimize traveling around the league during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Kingfish and Bobbers will play each of their 26 games at Simmons Field, concluding on Aug. 22.
The Bobbers name was submitted in a "Name the Team" contest by Jacob Gunderson. Kingfish Chief Operating Officer Conor Caloia said over 300 submissions were received. A limited amount of Bobbers merchandise will be available at Simmons Field, starting at the first game.
With new fan safety regulations in place, all of the games between the Kingfish and Bobbers will be played between Wednesdays and Sundays. Simmons Field will open with a socially distanced, limited seating capacity of approximately 25 percent. The organization will release a full fan safety plan later this week.
The Bobbers coaching staff and preliminary roster will also be announced this week. Caloia previously said a good chunk of the roster will come from the Madison Mallards, who aren't playing this season. The Mallards are owned by Big Top Baseball, the parent company that also owns the Kingfish.
The Kingfish and Bobbers will each play 13 "home" games.
This week, through Friday, all current Kingfish ticket holders will receive first access to the limited amount of available tickets. The Kingfish have put together a comprehensive, socially distanced seating map to ensure everyone attending a game can do so safely. Fans from separate households will be seated a minimum of six feet from each other.
Once current ticket package holders are placed, Priority List members will have first access to purchase any available remaining tickets, beginning Monday, 24 hours before the general public. Those interested in signing up for the Priority List can do so at Kingfishbaseball.com. The Kingfish will email everyone that signs up for the Priority List with a special code to access the online ticket system at 9 a.m. Monday.
More information regarding new safety procedures will be published on Kingfishbaseball.com.
Around the NWL, three other pods open play on Wednesday, a six-team Wisconsin-Illinois pod, a six-team Michigan pod and a five-team Minnesota-Iowa pod.
A three-team pod in Bismarck, N.D., began play on June 15.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!