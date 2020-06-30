K-Town Bobbers are Kenosha's newest Northwoods League team

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Kenosha's newest Northwoods League team has a name.

The K-Town Bobbers.

On Monday, the front office of the Kenosha Kingfish revealed the name of the team the Kingfish will play in the 26-game Kenosha Series, which begins July 15 at Simmons Field.

The Bobbers were formed as part of the NWL's pod system of play adopted for 2020 in order to minimize traveling around the league during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Kingfish and Bobbers will play each of their 26 games at Simmons Field, concluding on Aug. 22.

The Bobbers name was submitted in a "Name the Team" contest by Jacob Gunderson. Kingfish Chief Operating Officer Conor Caloia said over 300 submissions were received. A limited amount of Bobbers merchandise will be available at Simmons Field, starting at the first game.

With new fan safety regulations in place, all of the games between the Kingfish and Bobbers will be played between Wednesdays and Sundays. Simmons Field will open with a socially distanced, limited seating capacity of approximately 25 percent. The organization will release a full fan safety plan later this week.