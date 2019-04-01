Justin W. Persha, Lake Villa, IL, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500 and $5,000), resisting an officer.
Most Popular
-
District, parents clash over fight at Mitchell caught on video
-
Video shows two women roughly handle, pour liquid on man at group home
-
Racine man charged with infant son's homicide found incompetent
-
Teezers’ new owners shake things up a bit
-
Racine landlord accrues nearly $629,000 in fines for delayed repairs
Tell us what you think
What should be the higher priority for Festival Hall?
You voted:
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
262-637-2704
Currently Open
Ad Vault
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.