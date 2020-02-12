Justin S Wood Feb 12, 2020 47 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up NO PHOTO AVAILABLE Justin S Wood, 1900 block of Deane Boulevard, Racine, felony bail jumping. 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to knowWe'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Local News Update: 32-year-old Mount Pleasant woman identified as victim in Highway 20 crash Feb 10, 2020 32-year-old Mount Pleasant woman identified as victim in Highway 20 crash +2 Local News Car crash victim was a talented attorney, beloved aunt, Union Grove native Feb 11, 2020 Elizabeth Rae Olszewski was a “rising star.” By the time she was 32, not even eight years into her career as an attorney, she had already secured several multimillion dollar settlements for clients. Crime and Courts 'It's a stick-up': Racine man allegedly held 10 people hostage at local Dollar General Feb 10, 2020 The man allegedly pretended to have a gun, but was eventually arrested without any injuries being reported. +3 Local News Power of the waves: Caledonia resident loses deck, gazebo and part of property Feb 9, 2020 CALEDONIA — Richard Outland has spent a good deal of thought — and a lot more money — trying to make Lake Michigan, which laps at the bottom o… Local News Update: 32-year-old Mount Pleasant woman identified as victim in Highway 20 crash Feb 10, 2020 32-year-old Mount Pleasant woman identified as victim in Highway 20 crash +4 Crime and Courts Sturtevant Police looking for two men, two women who allegedly cashed forged checks Feb 5, 2020 Police have released images of all four suspects. They are accused of using forgery to withdraw more than $1,800. +2 Local News Racine's cyberattacker still a mystery, but FBI says Oshkosh's ransomware came from Russia Feb 9, 2020 As of Friday morning, there was no public evidence that the attacks on Oshkosh and Racine were coordinated, despite them occurring approximately within one day of each other. Crime and Courts Racine man accused of sexually assaulting multiple children Feb 5, 2020 RACINE — A Mount Pleasant man is facing five felony charges after several victims stepped forward and said that he sexually assaulted them as … +4 Crime and Courts Update: Two females identified in Educators CU fraud scam, male suspects still sought Feb 7, 2020 Police have released images of all four suspects. They are accused of using forgery to withdraw more than $1,800. +2 Local News Quick action by Kenosha churchgoers saves man who collapsed during service Feb 9, 2020 A Sunday church service took a turn for the dramatic when a man slumped over in his pew.