Justin Robert Krekling

Brit's BouChic offers unique items, such as custom printed t-shirts and cups made by the owner, Brittnay Kolbaska, as well as other merchandise she has curated to showcase the boutique's style.
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly stole around $40,000 worth of jewelry at Regency Mall, 5538 Durand Ave.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, a prominent, outspoken conservative and a close ally of former President Donald Trump who has been under federal investigation for a former relationship, would lose his House seat if convicted of a felony. But there are no rules addressing lawmakers under investigation.
After Tasia White, owner of TaejaVu's on Main, suffered a robbery last week, community members gathered outside of her restaurant in Downtown Racine to show support. White was given $4,000 made up of donations from the Venmo Challenge.
At least one person was placed on a stretcher and taken into an ambulance after a police chase of an alleged stolen vehicle ended in a crash, according to the Racine Police Department.
An endangered snake's habitat could be disturbed when the Sixth Street Bridge is rebuilt this summer
There’s an endangered snake that workers (might) have to look out for when the Sixth Street Bridge is reconstructed this summer.
Employee Brenda Hammond broke into tears while recalling her devotion to Robert Meyer when he was operating Jo-Don Farms. "We're just trying to restart it, if we can," she said.
Driver suspected of OWI allegedly crashed into State Patrol vehicle involved in traffic stop of different OWI
A man suspected of driving while high is accused of crashing into a Wisconsin State Patrol vehicle that was involved in a traffic stop/arrest of a different driver suspected of OWI Wednesday morning on the Interstate in Racine County.
RACINE — Two people have been arrested for allegedly possessing 827.8 grams (1.825 pounds) of marijuana.
A Racine man who was arrested after allegedly coughing on people, yelling "I am COVID!" and swinging a stick at Walmart in Mount Pleasant was arrested at least twice in the month of March.