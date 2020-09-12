Justin Allgaier completes Xfinity weekend sweep at Richmond

“My number one was the regular season championship,” he said. “From the outside looking in, maybe that was a lofty goal but we’ve got a lot of speed and a lot of fight and I’m really proud of that effort.”

Cindric ran up front on Friday night, but was less of a factor on Saturday.

“We can’t have days like today, especially if we get to make it to the Championship Four., he said of the series playoffs, which start after the next race at Bristol on Friday. “A lot of emotions right now but at the end of the day it is mission accomplished for sure.”

Two drivers, Riley Herbst and Ryan Sieg, qualified for playoff berths in the race, leaving just one spot in the 12-driver postseason field to be decided next week at Bristol.

The finish was a career-best for Jeb Burton, who is driving part-time this season.

“Being that close, I wish I could have stayed on (Allgaier’s) door maybe a little bit better. I think I could have ran side-by-side with him for a couple laps, but he was better.” he said.

The late caution came because of an incident between Riley Herbst and Brandon Brown. By then, Allgaier had sailed to a lead of more than 9.4 seconds, or the complete backstretch of the 0.75-mile, D-shaped Richmond oval.