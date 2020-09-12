Justin Allgaier completes Xfinity weekend sweep at Richmond

Justin Allgaier didn’t panic when a late caution made a more-than 9-second lead evaporate. The way he figured, he’d pulled away once and could do it again.
Allgaier grabbed control again on a restart with 13 laps to go to complete a sweep of a NASCAR Xfinity series doubleheader weekend at Richmond Raceway on Saturday.
“I knew how good our car was all day,” Allgaier said after hs third victory of the season, all coming in the last six races. “I knew we had speed and I knew when we needed to go, we could.”
Allgaier, who lost the lead when he had trouble on a previous restart, had no such issues starting on the inside with teammate Jeb Burton to his outside and Ross Chastain behind him. He quickly moved in front and pulled away in a dominant performance.
The weekend sweep came after he arrived at Richmond winless in 18 prior starts.
Burton held on for second, followed by Chastain, Harrison Burton and Justin Haley. Even with no fans in the stands, Allgaier celebrated with a burnout at the start-finish line.
Austin Cindric never contended, but clinched the regular season championship.
“I had a very frustrating day,” he said while noting that when his team gathered before the season, each member set three goals.
“My number one was the regular season championship,” he said. “From the outside looking in, maybe that was a lofty goal but we’ve got a lot of speed and a lot of fight and I’m really proud of that effort.”
Cindric ran up front on Friday night, but was less of a factor on Saturday.
“We can’t have days like today, especially if we get to make it to the Championship Four., he said of the series playoffs, which start after the next race at Bristol on Friday. “A lot of emotions right now but at the end of the day it is mission accomplished for sure.”
Two drivers, Riley Herbst and Ryan Sieg, qualified for playoff berths in the race, leaving just one spot in the 12-driver postseason field to be decided next week at Bristol.
The finish was a career-best for Jeb Burton, who is driving part-time this season.
“Being that close, I wish I could have stayed on (Allgaier’s) door maybe a little bit better. I think I could have ran side-by-side with him for a couple laps, but he was better.” he said.
The late caution came because of an incident between Riley Herbst and Brandon Brown. By then, Allgaier had sailed to a lead of more than 9.4 seconds, or the complete backstretch of the 0.75-mile, D-shaped Richmond oval.
Allgaier, who led three times for 135 laps, won the 75-lap first stage after passing Noah Gragson ith 29 laps to go in the stage. It was his 10th stage win of the season, tyng him with Cindric for the series lead. He almost won the second stage, too, after leading most of the way, but Chastain used a late caution to stop for tires while Allgaier stayed on the track, and Chastain led a parade that easily zipped by Allgaier under a green flag.
NASCAR TRUCKS: Grant Enfinger started the regular season with a win, and finished with one, too. Heading into the NASCAR Truck Series playoffs, he hopes that is a good sign.
“It gives us a lot of momentum, I feel like, and to be honest, we needed it,” Enfinger said after he bounced back from a tire rub that dropped him well back in the field to win at Richmond Raceway on Thursday night.
Enfinger took the lead with seven laps to go, passing reigning champion Matt Crafton for his third victory of the season. Crafton held on for second and Ben Rhodes finished third.
It was a better showing than recent races, when he said “we’ve been beating our heads against the wall,” and was helped along by some good fortune in the way of a caution that ended with 68 laps to go, after he pitted for tires while the race leaders stayed out.
“The caution happened when we needed it to,” he said.
Enfinger matched Sheldon Creed for the most victories among series regulars this season in the last race to determine the final two spots in the playoffs that begin next weekend.
Those berths went to Tyler Ankrum and Todd Gilliland.
NASCAR PLAYOFFS: Kevin Harvick grabbed the first win of NASCAR’s playoffs while rival Denny Hamlin finished a distant 13th. Disgusted with his finish, Hamlin threw his water bottle in anger.
“I was so mad. I hate not finishing where I should finish or run,” Hamlin said. “I’m such a competitor, I want to win every week. I look at the top five and for 95% of the race we outran those guys and they go steal a win or a top five. It’s just so frustrating for me.”
The mediocre finish at Darlington Raceway didn’t harm Hamlin in the standings and he is still ranked second headed into Richmond Raceway for the second round of the playoffs. Hamlin has enough playoff points to easily advance into the next round.
He didn’t want to hear about the playoff points after Darlington.
“I just want to win every week,” Hamlin said. “We have this playoff cushion because we earned it during the regular season. It doesn’t make me get over it.”
The race Saturday night will be at his home track, where he has three career victories and 17 top-10 finishes in 27 career starts. He has finished lower than sixth only once in the last nine races at Richmond yet believes he long ago lost the edge he held over his competitors on the 0.75-mile, D-shaped oval.
Hamlin believes data sharing has allowed his rivals to catch him at his favorite track.
“Basically I left my notebook on top of the car and it spread all over the racetrack and every driver picked it up,” Hamlin said. “(Data sharing’s) been a benefit for me at other racetracks. But certainly I felt like when I went to Richmond, went to Martinsville, I had a tremendous advantage over the field. Not an unfair advantage, just a skill advantage.
“The way I drove those racetracks helped me perform and when other drivers got to see that, it really kind of opened things up and it took away any advantage that I might have on the driver side. Now we’ve had to rely on just putting a better race car on the racetrack than them, which is very, very difficult.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!