Just the right fit at right tackle

The details with which Bruss plays are what stand out to Joe Rudolph, the team’s offensive coordinator and offensive line coach.

“I think he’s playing at a really high level, to be honest with you. There’s always a few plays you go through that you need to clean up, but he’s playing explosive, he’s playing pads out. He’s been very consistent in his play. I’m really excited about his progress,” Rudolph said.

Bruss would rather let his play do the talking, but he said he feels he’s made a significant step forward in his first season as a starter. It’s the room he still has to grow that keeps him motivated.

“I like the progress that I’ve made. From the first game, I’ve made a huge jump,” Bruss said. “At the same time, you think at the film and you see a ton of things you can improve on, so as a player, it’s kind of exciting to see what you need to improve on and then you have something to work towards every day.”

Last season’s line, which produced three NFL players, provided a model for how to prepare in practice and for games, Bruss said. That’s continued with line-mates such as Tyler Biadasz and Cole Van Lanen, he said.