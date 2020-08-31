Just Live plans virtual concert

Just Live will host the 11th annual Labor of Love Music Festival virtually this year from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6.
These bands will perform: Them Coulee Boys, Good Morning Bedlam, Jenna & Martin, and the Georgia Rae Family Band.
The festival will be livestreamed on Facebook, facebook.com/justliveinc, and Twitch TV, twitchtv/justliveinc.
Donations will be accepted at Just Live Inc.’s GoFundMe charity page, bit.ly/2PIg8q5.
Donations will benefit suicide prevention and mental health awareness and research. For more information, go to justliveinc.org.
