'Just keep going' | Bucks rookie Beauchamp visits Roosevelt students with a message and gifts

RACINE — The home of the Roughriders had no fear of this deer.

MarJon Beauchamp, a rookie forward for the Milwaukee Bucks, hosted a school supply giveaway at Roosevelt Elementary, 915 Romayne Ave., Wednesday afternoon.

Beauchamp arrived at the school straight from practice to give each of Roosevelt’s 250 students a bag filled with art supplies, including modeling clay, a sketchbook and crayons, as well as some signed Bucks pictures.

The students were allowed to take home the supplies, which weren’t intended only for classroom use.

“(The supplies) can go a long way,” Beauchamp said. “Most kids, they probably can’t get it whenever they want to. I was like that some days, when my mom wasn’t stable enough, so it means a lot. I feel l like building memories like this experience. Regardless if (the kids) need it or not, I’m happy to be here.”

According to a Racine Unified School District spokesperson, Beauchamp’s appearance at Roosevelt was the player’s first public off-court appearance since being drafted by the Bucks.

Beauchamp was asked a few questions by Roosevelt students, such as his height and wingspan. Some students, including fourth-grader Maurice Bryant, took the opportunity to tell Beauchamp how happy they were do have him at their school.

Beauchamp received a few gifts of his own, including drawings from the kids and a custom shirt made by one young girl. Beauchamp said he he’s considering a second visit so that he can give her one of his jerseys as a thank-you.

Lori Nasci, principal at Roosevelt, said the experience of meeting an NBA player is something the children will never forget.

“Even kids that aren’t into basketball will know him,” Nasci said. “They will go look him up and talk to their parents about him, so they are so excited. This entire school has been abuzz about basketball the entire week.”

While no other local visits have been scheduled, Beauchamp is open to making more appearances around the county, according to RUSD.

“Education impacted me a lot,” Beauchamp said. “They have a great staff and great teachers over here (at Roosevelt), so I just hope (kids) fulfill their dream and just know that there is a bigger world out there and they can do whatever they want to do — not just in basketball, just in life.”

Before the player’s arrival, the children watched a slideshow that included a video about Beauchamp’s life, including how he grew up without many resources or role models.

Beauchamp wants to do more events like this to inspire children.

“(The kid’s admiration) makes me want to go harder,” he said. “I really just want to be that role model for them because they are looking and they are watching. It blew my mind that little kids, like 6-year-olds, know who I am and look up to me. I definitely want to keep going and keep being an inspiration for them.”

And he left the students with an inspiring message.

“Once the times get hard, just keep going, because the hard times don’t last forever,” Beauchamp said. “Just keep going, keep trusting God.”

