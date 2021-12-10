Just how good are these Badgers?

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team is headed on its first Big Ten road trip to play Ohio State on Saturday.

The Badgers are ranked No. 22, while the Buckeyes are No. 21, and UW is 19th in the NET rankings, while Ohio State is 27th.

Ohio State leads the all-time series 89-73 and 54-25 in Columbus. The Badgers won the last meeting in Columbus at Value City Arena, 61-57 on Jan. 3, 2020.

The basics

What: Wisconsin (8-1) at Ohio State (7-2)

When: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: The Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio

TV: Big Ten Network, with Cory Provus and Robbie Hummel

Radio: 1310 AM and 101.5 FM, with Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas

Last meeting: The Badgers have won six of the last nine meetings with Ohio State, but the Buckeyes claimed the only meeting last season, winning 74-62 in Madison.

The teams

Wisconsin

Fast fact: The Badgers are tied with Michigan State for the most Quad 1 and 2 wins in the nation. UW is 3-0 in Quad 1 games and 2-1 in Quad 2.

Coach: Greg Gard, 127-71 in his seventh season at UW

Probable starters: Steven Crowl, Johnny Davis, Brad Davison, Chucky Hepburn and Tyler Wahl

Player to watch: Chris Vogt posted season highs with nine points and six rebounds in the victory over Indiana. He had a total of seven points this season entering the game.

Ohio State

Fast fact: The Buckeyes have won their last three games and are 7-2 this season. They re-entered the rankings this week at No. 21 in the AP poll and No. 22 in the coaches poll.

Coach: Chris Holtmann, 94-46 in his fifth season at Ohio State

Probable starters: E.J. Liddell, Justin Ahrens, Jamari Wheeler, Zed Key and Malaki Branham

Player to watch: Kyle Young has been the Buckeyes’ leading scorer in the past two games. That includes a career-high tying 18 points in the win over Towson on Wednesday. Young has made the last six 3-pointers he has attempted.

Three things to watch for

Key wins and losses

The Buckeyes beat then-ranked No. 1 Duke on Nov. 30 for their biggest win. Their two losses came during a six-day period, falling to Xavier on Nov. 18 then Florida in the Fort Myers Tip-Off title game Nov. 24.

Xavier led by as many as 11 points in the first half, but Ohio State made it a one-possession game with 20 seconds before Xavier pulled away for the 71-65 win. Liddell had a game-high 17 points, eight rebounds and career-high eight blocked shots in the loss.

The Buckeyes used a 13-4 run at the end of the first half of the game against Florida to give themselves some breathing room, but the Gators tied the game with 40 seconds left. Liddell missed a jumper and Florida’s Tyree Appleby hit a running 3-pointer as the buzzer for the win.

Ohio State was down 15 points early in the second half against the Blue Devils. But the Buckeyes held the Blue Devils to just 7-of-31 shooting in the second half, and Duke didn’t make a field goal in the final five minutes. That allowed the Buckeyes to take the lead with less than a minute to play and hold on for a 71-66 victory.

Scouting Liddell

Liddell was named to the preseason All-Big Ten first team and received four first-place votes for Player of the Year. He finished in the top 10 in the Big Ten in points (16.2), rebounds (6.7) and field-goal percentage (47.4%) last season.

He has scored at least 13 points in every game and posted four 20-point games this season. He leads the team and is third in the conference in scoring at 19.8 points per game and is in the top 10 in the country in free throw attempts with 68 (7.5 attempts per game).

He also is adding 7.0 rebounds, 3.1 blocks and 2.6 assists per game. He is second in the Big Ten and 15th nationally in blocked shots per game.

Offensive prowess

The Buckeyes are shooting 49.0% from the floor, which is second best in the Big Ten. They are also second in 3-point percentage at 39.2%. The Buckeyes are averaging 76.0 points per game, while holding opponents to 68.9 points.

Ohio State has three players averaging at least 10 points, with Young (10.6) and Key (10.3) joining Liddell.

The Buckeyes have hit 10 or more 3-pointers in back-to-back games and are third in the conference at 8.9 per game.

Abby Schnable, Lee Lewspapers

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0