Just being 'Bama might not be enough

AROUND THE COUNTRY: Next week, No. 11 Baylor will get the spotlight that Minnesota basked in this week. The Bears beat TCU in three overtimes to move to 9-0 and set up biggest late-season home game in Waco, Texas, in the post-Art Briles era. Oklahoma comes to town for a game that could all but wrap up the top spot in the Big 12 championship game for the Bears. ... Chase Young was not missed at all by No. 3 Ohio State against Maryland. The Buckeyes play Rutgers next weekend so Young won’t be missed then, either. After that it’s No. 5 Penn State at the Horseshoe and then a trip to the Big House for No. 14 Michigan. It’s hard to say how long Young, who tweeted he received a loan from a family friend last year and paid it back, will need to be held out. If what he and his lawyer say is true, it would seem this could be worked with the NCAA before that game against Penn State. ... This is what the point of no return looks like at Arkansas for coach Chad Morris: Western Kentucky (and Arkansas transfer Ty Storey, the quarterback Morris brought in two transfers to replace) 45, Razorbacks 19. It would be shocking if Morris gets a third year. It would be a little surprising if he even got another week. ... Florida State will likely get back to a bowl after beating Boston College for its fifth victory a few days after firing Willie Taggart. The Seminoles get Alabama State next week. ... On Bud Foster Day at Virginia Tech, the retiring defensive coordinator’s guys slowed one of the best offenses in the country and the Hokies beat Wake Forest to remain very much in control of their ACC Coastal championship hopes. ... Texas got a big victory against Kansas State to keep a season of high expectations from potentially spiraling.