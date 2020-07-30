Junior livestock results

RACINE COUNTY — After months of preparation, junior livestock exhibitors this week were able to show their animals at the Racine County Fairgrounds, with family present while it remained closed to the public. After two days of showing, here are the results:
Rabbit Show Results
Best in Show—Rachel Kalbas (Satin Rabbit)
Reserve in Show—Ella Malliet (Rex Rabbit)
Best of the Opposites—Carson Gerou (New Zealand Rabbit)
Best Meat Pen—Megan LaRose
Best Single Fryer—Mikayla Higgins
Dairy Show Results
Champion Cow—Purebred—Ean Noble
Senior Champion Cow—Grade—Meaghan Lehner
Showmanship 16 & up—Olivia Spaight
Showmanship 14-15 years—Abigail Nelson
Showmanship 12-13 years—Lilian Nelson
Showmanship 10-11 years—Mason Hegeman
Sheep Show Results
Grand Champion—Pen of Lambs—Lizzie Stoffel
Reserve Champion—Pen of Lambs—Zeke Isaacson
Grand Champion—Market Lamb—Kynzi Cole
Reserve Grand Champion—Market Lamb—Zeke Isaacson
Champion Any Other Breed—Romona Holden
Champion Shropshire—Zeke Isaacson
Champion Natural Color—Becca Swantz
Champion Suffolk—Makenzie Schaal
Champion Hampshire—Zeke Isaacson
Champion Crossbred—Kynzi Cole
Showmanship 17 & up—Olivia Spaight
Showmanship 15-16 years—Grace Hansen
Showmanship 13-14 years—John Spaight
Showmanship 11-12 years—Isaac Erickson
Showmanship 1st Year Exhibitor—Emily Erickson
Beef Show Results
Champion Dairy Steer—Ean Noble
Champion Beef/Dairy Cross—Mason Hegeman
Champion Angus—Parker Schaefer
Champion Charolias—Nathan Andis
Champion Chianina—Riley Runkel
Champion Hereford—Taylor Schaefer
Champion Main Anjou—Sam Henderson
Champion Shorthorn—Jacob Kreuscher
Champion Shorthorn Plus—Bennett Wilks
Champion Simmental—Tori Crisp
Champion Any Other Breed—Ethan Desruisseaux
Champion Beef Cross—Reid Runkel
Supreme Champion—Riley Runkel
Reserve Supreme Champion—Reid Runkel
Showmanship 10-11 years—Madyson Krusemark
Showmanship 12-13 years—Clara Henderson
Showmanship 14-15 years—Madisyn Henderson
Showmanship 16+—Kelsey Henderson
