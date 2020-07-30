You are the owner of this article.
Junior livestock results
Beef Exhibitors

Beef exhibitors set up their animals during Thursday's Beef Show at the Racine County Fairgrounds.

RACINE COUNTY — After months of preparation, junior livestock exhibitors this week were able to show their animals at the Racine County Fairgrounds, with family present while it remained closed to the public. After two days of showing, here are the results:

Rabbit Show Results

Best in Show—Rachel Kalbas (Satin Rabbit)

Reserve in Show—Ella Malliet (Rex Rabbit)

Best of the Opposites—Carson Gerou (New Zealand Rabbit)

Best Meat Pen—Megan LaRose

Best Single Fryer—Mikayla Higgins

Dairy Show Results

Champion Cow—Purebred—Ean Noble

Senior Champion Cow—Grade—Meaghan Lehner

Showmanship 16 & up—Olivia Spaight

Showmanship 14-15 years—Abigail Nelson

Showmanship 12-13 years—Lilian Nelson

Showmanship 10-11 years—Mason Hegeman

Sheep Show Results

Grand Champion—Pen of Lambs—Lizzie Stoffel

Reserve Champion—Pen of Lambs—Zeke Isaacson

Grand Champion—Market Lamb—Kynzi Cole

Reserve Grand Champion—Market Lamb—Zeke Isaacson

Champion Any Other Breed—Romona Holden

Champion Shropshire—Zeke Isaacson

Champion Natural Color—Becca Swantz

Champion Suffolk—Makenzie Schaal

Champion Hampshire—Zeke Isaacson

Champion Crossbred—Kynzi Cole

Showmanship 17 & up—Olivia Spaight

Showmanship 15-16 years—Grace Hansen

Showmanship 13-14 years—John Spaight

Showmanship 11-12 years—Isaac Erickson

Showmanship 1st Year Exhibitor—Emily Erickson

Beef Show Results

Champion Dairy Steer—Ean Noble

Champion Beef/Dairy Cross—Mason Hegeman

Champion Angus—Parker Schaefer

Champion Charolias—Nathan Andis

Champion Chianina—Riley Runkel

Champion Hereford—Taylor Schaefer

Champion Main Anjou—Sam Henderson

Champion Shorthorn—Jacob Kreuscher

Champion Shorthorn Plus—Bennett Wilks

Champion Simmental—Tori Crisp

Champion Any Other Breed—Ethan Desruisseaux

Champion Beef Cross—Reid Runkel

Supreme Champion—Riley Runkel

Reserve Supreme Champion—Reid Runkel

Showmanship 10-11 years—Madyson Krusemark

Showmanship 12-13 years—Clara Henderson

Showmanship 14-15 years—Madisyn Henderson

Showmanship 16+—Kelsey Henderson

