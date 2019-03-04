RACINE — The Junior League of Racine is scheduled to holds its 17th annual Grand Gala: Wines & Steins Around the World fundraiser from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, March 15, at Racine Country Club, 2801 Northwestern Ave.
Attendees will be able to sample wine, beer and food from all over the world, as well as take part in silent and live auctions. The evening will also feature a performance by the Trinity Irish Dancers.
Tickets cost $65 and can be purchased online at www.jlracine.org.
Proceeds benefit the Junior League of Racine’s charitable missions, and improving the lives of women and children through various programs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.