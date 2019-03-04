RACINE — The Junior League of Racine is scheduled to holds its 17th annual Grand Gala: Wines & Steins Around the World fundraiser from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, March 15, at Racine Country Club, 2801 Northwestern Ave.

Attendees will be able to sample wine, beer and food from all over the world, as well as take part in silent and live auctions. The evening will also feature a performance by the Trinity Irish Dancers.

Tickets cost $65 and can be purchased online at www.jlracine.org.

Proceeds benefit the Junior League of Racine’s charitable missions, and improving the lives of women and children through various programs.

