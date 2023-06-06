RACINE — Racine Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services will host a week of free events June 10-17 for the 2023 Juneteenth celebration at Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 Caron Butler Drive.

Juneteenth, also known as Juneteenth Independence Day or Freedom Day, is a holiday that commemorates the June 19, 1865, announcement of the abolition of slavery in Texas, and more generally the emancipation of Black slaves throughout the Confederate south.

The week will include informational booths, activities, performances, basketball games, children’s activities and food. The schedule (events at Bryant Center unless otherwise listed):

June 10: Miss Juneteenth reception, 5-7 p.m.

June 11: Flag raising ceremony, 2-3 p.m.

June 12: A Day in STEM, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

June 12: "Black Men of Racine" free unification roundtable, 6 p.m. Panelists are Pastor Johnny Ford, Dante Cottingham, Davion Robinson and Xavier Carroll. Historical presenter and emcee is Scott Terry and panel moderator is James Wells. A historical presentation on the contributions of Black men to Racine and a community discussion on local issues impacting Black men in Racine. For reservations, go to mahoganygallery.com.

June 13: Racine County Day, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

June 14: City of Racine Day, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

June 15: HBCU & Divine 9, 4-7:30 p.m., at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive, Kenosha.

June 16: Sneaker Ball 2.0, 5-11 p.m., at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St. Tickets cost $75. For tickets, visit Bryant Center or go to bit.ly/45SyACy.

June 17: Juneteenth Outdoor Celebration, noon-8 p.m.