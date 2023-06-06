RACINE — Racine Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services will host a week of free events June 10-17 for the 2023 Juneteenth celebration at Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 21st St.

Juneteenth, also known as Juneteenth Independence Day or Freedom Day, is a holiday that commemorates the June 19, 1865, announcement of the abolition of slavery in Texas, and more generally the emancipation of Black slaves throughout the Confederate south.

The week will include informational booths, activities, performances, basketball games, children’s activities and food. The schedule (events at Bryant Center unless otherwise listed):

June 10: Miss Juneteenth reception, 5-7 p.m.

June 11: Flag raising ceremony, 2-3 p.m.

June 12: A Day in STEM, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

June 13: Racine County Day, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

June 14: City of Racine Day, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

June 15: HBCU & Divine 9, 4-7:30 p.m., at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive, Kenosha.

June 16: Sneaker Ball 2.0, 5-11 p.m., at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St.

June 17: Juneteenth Outdoor Celebration, noon-8 p.m.