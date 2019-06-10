RACINE — The City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department will hold the annual Juneteenth Day Celebration from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at the Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 21st St. There is no admission fee.

This event celebrates the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation in 1862 to free slaves. It will feature vendors offering food, clothing and art vendors, various styles of music including gospel choirs, pony rides, bounce house and face painting.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments