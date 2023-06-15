KENOSHA — A week of Juneteenth celebrations in Kenosha continues through Monday, featuring:

Thursday, June 15, 3 to 8 p.m.:

Juneteenth Homecoming, at the Todd Wehr Center at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive. The event is open to the public and all students are invited to join and celebrate.

The homecoming will feature Black Greek organization representatives, a meet-and-greet with students and alumni from Historically Black Colleges and universities, scholarship preparation and additional resources.

Friday, June 16, 3 to 6 p.m.:

At Lincoln Park,6900 18th Ave., local poets will gather for the third annual Poetry in the Park event.

Saturday, June 17, 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

The main Juneteenth event takes place Saturday, at 1345 52nd Street and 13th Court The celebration event will feature a Black Wall Street Market, featuring numerous local Black business owners and vendors.

Alvin Owens, an event organizer and local business owner, invites the Kenosha community to “get to know their neighbors.”

“Everyone is welcome to come out and celebrate our history,” Owens said. “We want people to celebrate with us.”

An awards and recognition ceremony is 2 p.m., honoring the legacies of local leaders and organizations, including Kenneth Smith of Kenz Smooth Cutz Barbershop, Tony Moore of Birds of a Feather Agency and Kenosha Ballers, and Bertile Cotton of Second Baptist Church.

Also, The Strength in Her Stride Breast Cancer Awareness Walk starts at 8 a.m. from the Pennoyer Park Band Shell, 3601 Seventh Ave., covering 1.3 miles and ending at the Juneteenth festival space on 52nd Street and 13th Court. Pre-registration for the walk is $20; registration on-site is $25. Participants will receive T-shirts and a swag bag.

Monday, June 19, noon to 1 p.m.: The Juneteenth official dedication is in Civic Center Park, 900 57th St. in Downtown Kenosha.