RACINE — The Jubilate Community Singers will celebrate the arrival of spring with its "Signs of Life” concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 5, in St. John’s Chapel at the DeKoven Center, 600 21st St.

The choir, led by Anne Reisner Armetta, artistic director, will perform songs and readings of prose and poetry relating the beauty, hope and wonder of the spring season. Patti Filipiak is the accompanist.

Tickets cost $10. There is no charge for children ages 12 and younger.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments