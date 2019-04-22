RACINE — The Jubilate Community Singers will celebrate the arrival of spring with its "Signs of Life” concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 5, in St. John’s Chapel at the DeKoven Center, 600 21st St.
The choir, led by Anne Reisner Armetta, artistic director, will perform songs and readings of prose and poetry relating the beauty, hope and wonder of the spring season. Patti Filipiak is the accompanist.
Tickets cost $10. There is no charge for children ages 12 and younger.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.