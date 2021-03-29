 Skip to main content
Juan Marquez Jr.
Juan Marquez Jr.

Juan Marquez Jr.

Juan Marquez Jr., 400 block of Randolph Street, Racine, knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), obstructing an officer, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater).

