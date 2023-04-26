Juan C. Velazquez, 100 block of Riverside Drive, Racine, false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments), possession of a firearm by a felon, pointing a firearm at another (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping.
