Juan A. Figueroa, 1100 block of St. Patrick Street, Racine, false imprisonment, felony intimidation of a victim, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Juan A. Figueroa
Related to this story
Most Popular
CALEDONIA — A Racine man has been charged with his fifth OWI.
Here are the results of Tuesday's contested elections in Racine County.
RACINE — Kelly Kruse and the rest of Downtown Racine Corporation believe that “everybody wants a downtown they can be proud of.”
MOUNT PLEASANT — Two men are accused of taking items from Walmart on several occasions and attempting to do the same at Pick ‘n Save.
MOUNT PLEASANT — Two men have been charged in connection to the theft of more than $1,700 worth of merchandise from Best Buy.