Juan A. Deanda, 1600 block of Albert Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl (less than or equal to 10 grams), possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 5-15 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct.

