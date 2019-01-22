Juafonyay Monette.jpg

Juafonyay D. Monette, 950 block of LaSalle Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, threat to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer, concealing stolen property, less than $2,500, carrying a concealed weapon, criminal damage to property.

