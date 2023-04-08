Beagle | Male | 4 years | 15 lbs | Adoption Fee $400 Requirements: Martingale Collar | Fenced Yard Well,... View on PetFinder
For 35 years now, Ken Kaiser and his son, Dan, have enjoyed boating along Lake Michigan in Downtown Racine. Now, they are finally taking the c…
RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of trying to break into the Regency Mall early Tuesday morning.
Here are the results of Tuesday's contested elections in Racine County.
RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of shooting at a vehicle that reportedly had been following him.
CALEDONIA — A Racine man has been charged with his fifth OWI.
